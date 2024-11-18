Publisher’s Letter: Planning for Thanksgiving in Northern Colorado

By Blaine Howerton | North Forty News

Thanksgiving is just a few weeks away, and the anticipation is already building here in Northern Colorado. It’s the time of year when the air is crisp, the leaves crunch underfoot, and homes begin to fill with the rich aromas of holiday preparations. For many, Thanksgiving isn’t just a single day—it’s a season of gathering, giving, and, of course, planning.

From organizing big family dinners to figuring out which community events to attend, there’s plenty to prepare for as the holiday approaches. I’ve learned over the years that good planning is the key to making Thanksgiving stress-free and enjoyable. Whether you’re hosting the big meal, traveling to visit loved ones, or looking to volunteer your time, a little preparation now can go a long way toward creating a memorable holiday.

Here in Northern Colorado, we’re lucky to have so many events and opportunities to celebrate the season. Many communities host Thanksgiving-themed runs, volunteer opportunities, and festive gatherings. We publish many of those events right here, but there are too many for us to mention!

For those of us who like to give back, there are food drives and donation opportunities popping up in almost every neighborhood. And let’s not forget the joy of shopping locally for farm-fresh ingredients and handmade decor from our local markets and artisans.

Looking back, some of my best Thanksgiving memories come from the excitement leading up to the day. As a kid, I’d watch my mom plan elaborate menus, and I’d tag along with my dad to pick up last-minute groceries. Planning wasn’t just a chore—it was part of the celebration. I would debate which desserts deserved a spot on the table, and we’d always make time for a pre-dinner hike or football game to kick things off.

This year, I encourage you to make the most of the Thanksgiving season. Here are some ideas to help you get started:

Create Your Thanksgiving To-Do List : Whether it’s finalizing your guest list, picking out recipes, or choosing your centerpiece, jotting it all down can make the process much smoother.

: Whether it’s finalizing your guest list, picking out recipes, or choosing your centerpiece, jotting it all down can make the process much smoother. Attend Local Events : Northern Colorado is bustling with pre-Thanksgiving festivities, from farmers’ markets to community fun runs. Check our events calendar on North Forty News to find something near you.

: Northern Colorado is bustling with pre-Thanksgiving festivities, from farmers’ markets to community fun runs. Check our events calendar on North Forty News to find something near you. Support Local Businesses : Need a fresh turkey, seasonal produce, or handmade pies? Many local farms and small businesses are ready to make your holiday extra special.

: Need a fresh turkey, seasonal produce, or handmade pies? Many local farms and small businesses are ready to make your holiday extra special. Give Back: Find a local food drive or volunteer opportunity to help those in need. Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to share the abundance of the season with others.

As the big day approaches, let’s take a moment to appreciate the beauty of the season. Thanksgiving is about more than just the meal—it’s about the joy of coming together and making memories that last a lifetime. With a little planning, you can create a holiday that’s as meaningful as it is delicious.

Here’s to a season full of gratitude and connection!

Blaine Howerton

Publisher, North Forty News