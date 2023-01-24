Senior Vice President of Resource Development, Allison Hines, to Transition to CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County

United Way of Larimer County | uwaylc.org



United Way of Larimer County will bid farewell to our Senior Vice President of Resource Development, Allison Hines, later this month as she joins the staff of Boys & Girls Clubs of Larimer County as their new Chief Executive Officer. Allison will assume responsibility on February 1, 2023 and replace Kaycee Headrick, who served as CEO from 2017-2022.

Allison first served on the UWLC staff from 2002-2005 and later rejoined the organization to lead our fundraising team in 2014. Over the last eight years, Allison has led United Way of Larimer County in increasing revenue by more than 40% and grew several programs supporting local children and families, including the establishment of an endowed fund for WomenGive child care scholarships and the expansion of the Colorado Reading Corps program into all three Larimer County school districts.

While we’re sad to see Allison leave her post at United Way, this transition to Boys and Girls Clubs of Larimer County will fortify the strategic partnership between our organizations. We’re excited to celebrate Allison’s continued commitment to youth and families across Larimer County. United Way CEO Deirdre Sullivan shared her sentiments and excitement for our continued collaborative work with Boys and Girls Clubs and said, “There is so much opportunity for expanded collaboration, partnerships, and demonstrating innovative ways of working to meet the needs of all youth and families in Larimer County. Allison’s new role is a fantastic transition for our shared goals.”

Congratulations, Allison – we’re so grateful for your dedication to United Way and look forward to continuing to work alongside you to positively impact children and families in our community!