Explore Beautiful Backyards at Fort Collins Garden Tour

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
Junior League event pairs private garden tours with a family-friendly community block party
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Garden lovers will have the opportunity to explore some of Fort Collins’ most inspiring private landscapes during the 43rd Annual Garden Tour on Saturday, June 27, while enjoying a community block party filled with activities for all ages.
Presented by the Junior League of Fort Collins, the annual event invites visitors to stroll through a curated collection of private gardens showcasing colorful flowers, creative landscape designs, and backyard inspiration throughout the Old Fort Collins High School Neighborhood.
In addition to the self-guided garden tour, attendees can enjoy a lively community block party featuring a Kid Zone, local artisan and vendor shopping, food trucks, and coffee carts. Children are admitted free, making the event a family-friendly way to spend a summer morning.
Proceeds from the event support the Junior League of Fort Collins’ mission to develop women’s leadership while improving the community through volunteer service, collaboration, and training.
“This event is a wonderful way for our community to come together, celebrate the beauty of Fort Collins, and make a meaningful impact,” said Mandy Gill, President-Elect of the Junior League of Fort Collins.
Early bird tickets are available, though organizers note the Garden Tour regularly sells out.
Event Details
What: 43rd Annual Garden Tour & Community Block Party
When: Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Where: Old Fort Collins High School Neighborhood, Fort Collins
Cost: $30 (children free)
More Information: Tickets and event details are available through the Junior League of Fort Collins.
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Source: Junior League of Fort Collins