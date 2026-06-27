Explore Beautiful Backyards at Fort Collins Garden Tour

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Junior League event pairs private garden tours with a family-friendly community block party

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Garden lovers will have the opportunity to explore some of Fort Collins’ most inspiring private landscapes during the 43rd Annual Garden Tour on Saturday, June 27, while enjoying a community block party filled with activities for all ages.

Community Message

Presented by the Junior League of Fort Collins, the annual event invites visitors to stroll through a curated collection of private gardens showcasing colorful flowers, creative landscape designs, and backyard inspiration throughout the Old Fort Collins High School Neighborhood.

In addition to the self-guided garden tour, attendees can enjoy a lively community block party featuring a Kid Zone, local artisan and vendor shopping, food trucks, and coffee carts. Children are admitted free, making the event a family-friendly way to spend a summer morning.

Proceeds from the event support the Junior League of Fort Collins’ mission to develop women’s leadership while improving the community through volunteer service, collaboration, and training.

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“This event is a wonderful way for our community to come together, celebrate the beauty of Fort Collins, and make a meaningful impact,” said Mandy Gill, President-Elect of the Junior League of Fort Collins.

Early bird tickets are available, though organizers note the Garden Tour regularly sells out.

Event Details

What: 43rd Annual Garden Tour & Community Block Party

When: Saturday, June 27, 2026, from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Where: Old Fort Collins High School Neighborhood, Fort Collins

Cost: $30 (children free)

More Information: Tickets and event details are available through the Junior League of Fort Collins.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Northern Colorado’s gardens, parks, and outdoor spaces are part of what makes our communities special. Your support helps North Forty News continue covering the local events, nonprofits, and community traditions that often go unnoticed by larger media outlets.



Become a North Forty News member. Northern Colorado’s gardens, parks, and outdoor spaces are part of what makes our communities special. Your support helps North Forty News continue covering the local events, nonprofits, and community traditions that often go unnoticed by larger media outlets.

Source: Junior League of Fort Collins