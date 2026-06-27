Cold Case Murder Still Unsolved After 51 Years

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County Sheriff’s Office renews plea for information in the 1975 killing of Marjorie Sue Fithian.

Nearly 51 years after the murder of a young mother in Weld County, investigators continue searching for answers in one of the county’s oldest unsolved homicide cases.

Community Message

On June 24, 1975, 22-year-old Marjorie Sue Fithian and her 18-month-old son, Dylan Sage Fithian, were expected to return to their Greeley home after visiting family in Denver. According to the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, they never boarded their scheduled bus.

Later that morning, Marjorie was found dead on a remote gravel road approximately 50 miles from Denver, having suffered a gunshot wound to the head. Her toddler was discovered unharmed, sitting among broken glass and holding his mother’s hand until ranch hand Terry Furnish found the pair and summoned help.

Investigators have spent decades pursuing numerous leads, but none have led to an arrest. Early theories focused on possible drug trafficking because of Marjorie’s history of marijuana use. A local drug dealer once claimed responsibility but later recanted, and investigators were unable to substantiate the confession.

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Other possibilities—including that Marjorie may have been hitchhiking or was targeted by an unknown assailant—were also investigated but failed to produce conclusive evidence.

Today, Dylan Fithian has no memory of the tragedy and has learned about his mother only through family members. Detectives say the case remains an active investigation and continue to seek new information that could finally identify the person responsible.

Anyone with information about the murder of Marjorie Fithian is encouraged to contact the Weld County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 350-9600, call the crime tip line at (970) 304-6464, or email [email protected].

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Cold cases remind us that justice sometimes depends on someone finally coming forward with information, no matter how many years have passed. North Forty News remains committed to keeping Northern Colorado informed about public safety and the stories that continue to matter. Cold cases remind us that justice sometimes depends on someone finally coming forward with information, no matter how many years have passed. North Forty News remains committed to keeping Northern Colorado informed about public safety and the stories that continue to matter. Become a North Forty News member.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office