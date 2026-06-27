Boyd Lake Boat Ramps Closing Sunday As Water Levels Drop

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Boating ends for 2026 season, but swimming and hand-launched watercraft remain allowed

LOVELAND, Colo. – Boat ramps at Boyd Lake State Park will close Sunday, June 28, at 9 p.m. for the remainder of the 2026 season because of critically low water levels.

Community Message

Colorado Parks and Wildlife announced the closure on Friday, saying reservoir levels have dropped to the point where boat ramps are sitting in just two to three feet of water. No additional water is expected to be allocated to Boyd Lake this summer.

Visitors may continue to enjoy the lake using hand-launched watercraft such as kayaks, canoes, and paddleboards, and swimming will remain open.

Park officials said they are evaluating options for operating ranger boats and water rescue equipment under the low-water conditions. Visitors should expect longer emergency response times on the water and are encouraged to recreate cautiously.

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“Our top priority at Boyd Lake is making sure everyone goes home safely at the end of the day, and the water level is making that a challenge for us,” said Park Manager Lauren Turpin. “We appreciate how much our community loves being on the water. We ask all visitors to please wear a lifejacket if they come out with hand-launched vessels and paddle crafts.”

The park’s Aquatic Nuisance Species inspection station will remain open for off-water inspections and decontaminations, although operating hours may change. Visitors are encouraged to check the park’s website before arriving.

Boyd Lake is supplied by the Big Thompson River. While Colorado Parks and Wildlife manages recreation at the reservoir, water levels are controlled by the Greeley & Loveland Irrigation Company, which allocates water for municipal drinking supplies and agricultural use.

CPW biologists said they will continue monitoring the lake’s fish population and work with partners to address any long-term impacts from the unusually low water levels.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Northern Colorado’s lakes, rivers, parks and trails are constantly changing with the seasons. North Forty News keeps you informed about closures, safety updates and outdoor recreation news that affects your weekend plans and your community.



Become a North Forty News member. Northern Colorado’s lakes, rivers, parks and trails are constantly changing with the seasons. North Forty News keeps you informed about closures, safety updates and outdoor recreation news that affects your weekend plans and your community.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife