Gardening Success in Northern Colorado’s Dry Shade

By Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Tough growing conditions don’t have to mean bare ground when you choose the right plants for shaded, low-water landscapes

One of the most common gardening challenges in Northern Colorado is figuring out what to grow in dry shade. Whether beneath mature trees, along the north side of a home, or in areas with limited irrigation, these spaces often leave gardeners frustrated and searching for solutions.

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The problem isn’t simply shade. It’s the combination of shade and competition for moisture. Tree roots, overhangs, and protected corners can create conditions where many traditional garden plants struggle to survive.

Fortunately, dry shade doesn’t have to become a neglected part of the landscape.

The first step is to understand that not all shades are the same. Dappled shade beneath deciduous trees often allows enough filtered light for many plants to thrive, while dense shade under mature conifers creates a more challenging environment. Knowing how much light reaches an area throughout the day can help determine which plants will perform best.

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For gardeners seeking low-maintenance options, native plants often provide some of the best solutions. Many species found naturally in Colorado forests and foothills have adapted to growing in shaded, moisture-limited environments.

A Colorado Columbine blooms resiliently on the scarred hills of Bellvue—nature’s quiet reminder that beauty returns, even after fire. (Photo by Blaine Howerton)

Among the most dependable choices are Rocky Mountain columbine, creeping Oregon grape, snowberry, serviceberry, bee balm, harebells, and Canada wild rye. These plants not only tolerate difficult conditions but also provide seasonal color, wildlife habitat, and pollinator benefits.

Bee balm is especially valuable for attracting hummingbirds and native pollinators, while columbine brings early-season color to shaded gardens. Serviceberry offers beautiful spring blooms followed by edible berries that birds eagerly consume. Creeping Oregon grape provides evergreen interest and yellow spring flowers, making it useful as a groundcover beneath trees.

Serviceberry

When planting in dry shade, smaller nursery plants often establish more successfully than larger specimens because they can adapt more easily around existing tree roots. Adding compost at planting time and applying mulch can help conserve moisture while protecting roots from temperature extremes.

Another helpful strategy is to embrace a more naturalistic approach. Rather than trying to create a lush lawn beneath trees, consider using layered plantings of shrubs, grasses, wildflowers, and groundcovers. These combinations often require less maintenance and better reflect the ecosystems naturally found throughout Northern Colorado.

Patience is important. Dry shade gardens may take a few seasons to establish, but once adapted, many of these plants require remarkably little care. The reward is a landscape that looks attractive while conserving water and supporting local wildlife.

For gardeners facing those seemingly impossible shady corners, success often comes down to choosing plants that naturally belong there rather than fighting the conditions. Sometimes the best garden isn’t the one that changes the environment—it’s the one that works with it.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



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