Bank Robbery Suspect Arrested Hours After Greeley Jail Release

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Police say suspect used a spray-painted toy gun and stolen bicycle in robbery before being quickly apprehended.

GREELEY, Colo. — A 35-year-old man was arrested Thursday after allegedly robbing a Greeley bank just hours after being released from the Weld County Jail on unrelated charges.

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According to the Greeley Police Department, officers initially contacted Itzae Mares at approximately 6:15 a.m. June 11 at East Memorial Park after receiving reports of an unwanted individual camping on the property. Mares was arrested on municipal camping and obstruction charges and booked into the Weld County Jail. He was later released on a summons.

Police allege that shortly after his release, Mares stole a bicycle, spray-painted a toy cap gun to resemble a real firearm, and entered the Chase Bank in the 4700 block of 29th Street. Investigators say he used the realistic-looking replica firearm during the robbery and fled the scene on the stolen bicycle.

Greeley Police Department Special Enforcement Team officers and patrol personnel quickly launched a search of the area. Officers located Mares in the 3800 block of Centerplace Drive and took him into custody without incident.

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Police said Mares was still carrying the replica firearm and approximately $2,000 in stolen cash when he was arrested. Detectives later interviewed him, and authorities say he provided a detailed confession regarding the robbery.

Mares was booked into the Weld County Jail on charges of aggravated robbery and felony theft.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Detective Brian Hunziker at [email protected].

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Greeley Police Department

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