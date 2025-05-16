Light Up Your Landscape with Lilacs

Fort Collins’ Floral Legacy Lives On with a Low-Maintenance, High-Impact Favorite

By Chelsea McLean, Horticulturist at The Gardens on Spring Creek

For North Forty News | NorthFortyNews.com

Lilacs have been a constant companion in my gardening career—from New England to the edge of the Great Basin. While often dismissed as outdated in today’s push for native-only landscapes, the lilac (genus Syringa) still has a place in Colorado gardens—and our hearts.

Despite their origins in Southeast Europe and East Asia, lilacs were introduced to North America in the 1600s by settlers. Their popularity only grew as the country expanded westward, and they found their way into gardens in nearly every state—including Colorado. In fact, from 1950 to 1964, Fort Collins was once affectionately known as “Lilac City,” a title that now belongs to Spokane, Washington.

Lilacs (Photo courtesy Gardens on Spring Creek)

Thanks to efforts by local garden clubs, lilacs once lined many neighborhoods in Fort Collins. The Lilac City Committee even gifted ten bushes to President Eisenhower. While many of those older bushes have been lost to development or changing landscapes, lilacs still bloom throughout our region—offering heart-shaped leaves, fragrant spring flowers, and timeless beauty.

Lilacs are tough plants. They prefer acidic soil but tolerate our alkaline conditions just fine. They thrive in moist conditions but are equally drought-resistant. Fertilizer can help in lean soils, but these aren’t fussy plants. If you want low-maintenance color and scent, lilacs are a winning choice.

Lilacs (Photo courtesy Gardens on Spring Creek)

That said, lilacs do face challenges—particularly powdery mildew. This unsightly condition typically appears after bloom when sprinklers and summer heat create a humid environment. Thinning branches can improve airflow, and switching to drip irrigation helps. Still, even untreated, lilacs typically remain healthy and vigorous.

When it comes to pruning, timing is everything. Prune just after bloom to avoid accidentally removing next year’s buds. And don’t be the neighbor with a lilac blooming only at the top—get out the ladder if you must. Deadheading also helps direct energy into future blooms and prevents legginess in older plants.

Lilacs come in a wide range of colors and sizes, from magenta to lime green to pastel pink. Tree-form lilacs provide year-round structure, while dwarf varieties fit small spaces beautifully. And thanks to Plant Select’s “Pink on Repeat,” you can even enjoy twice-yearly blooms. In Northern Colorado, look for varieties with low water requirements and disease resistance.

As lilacs begin to bloom across Fort Collins, take time to slow down and enjoy the fragrance. Let it transport you to springtime memories and inspire a new tradition. Maybe it’s time to reclaim our title as Lilac City—one planting at a time.

Special thanks to Meg Dunn at NorthernColoradoHistory.com for the historical insights that helped shape this story.

