Honoring Fallen Officers on Peace Officers Memorial Day

Northern Colorado joins the nation in solemn tribute to law enforcement heroes

May 15 is Peace Officers Memorial Day, which honors law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty. Part of National Police Week, this solemn observance powerfully reminds us of the daily risks they face to keep our communities safe.

In Northern Colorado, local agencies and officials recognize this day’s significance.

The Fort Collins Police Department shared a message of remembrance on social media:

“In honor of #PeaceOfficerMemorialDay, we recognize the courage and sacrifice of our nation’s fallen officers.”

The Greeley Police Department also honored fallen officers with a tribute on Facebook, encouraging the community to reflect on the sacrifices made in the name of public safety.

The Windsor Police Department echoed those sentiments, writing:

“Today, we honor and remember those who made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Their courage and dedication will never be forgotten.”

The District Attorney’s Office for the Eighth Judicial District, which serves Larimer and Jackson Counties, noted their collaboration with local law enforcement during this special week:

“This week marks National Police Week—a celebration of the brave men and women who work to keep our communities safe. Our office works with 12 different agencies that investigate the over 12,000 cases we prosecute every year. We hope you’ll join us in thanking these agencies and honoring the members who work to keep Larimer and Jackson Counties safe.”

DA’s Facebook Page (Graphic Courtesy District Attorney – Eighth Judicial District – Colorado)

Governor Jared Polis has ordered flags lowered to half-staff statewide in honor of Peace Officers Memorial Day.

“Law enforcement officers put their lives on the line each day to keep us safe, and it is important for us to take a moment today to honor those who gave the ultimate sacrifice for our safety.”

At the national level, a memorial ceremony is held in Washington, D.C., where the names of more than 21,000 fallen officers are engraved on the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial.

Across Northern Colorado—in Fort Collins, Greeley, Windsor, Loveland, and beyond—residents are encouraged to reflect on the contributions and sacrifices of the law enforcement community.

How You Can Show Support

Lower your flag to half-staff on May 15

Attend a local memorial or candlelight vigil

Donate to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund

Share a message of thanks with local police on social media