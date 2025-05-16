Greeley Man Identified in Fatal Officer-Involved Shooting

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County CIRT continues investigation into May 14 police response

GREELEY, CO – Authorities have identified the man fatally shot during an officer-involved incident on May 14, 2025, in Greeley as Sean Michael Ybarra, 35, of Greeley.

The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of 2nd Street after multiple 911 calls reported a man with a knife threatening members of the public. Greeley Police located Mr. Ybarra, who was seen swinging a knife at passing vehicles and refusing officers’ commands to drop the weapon. When he advanced toward an officer, the officer fired their weapon.

Mr. Ybarra was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the emergency room from injuries sustained in the shooting.

No officers or other members of the public were injured in the incident.

The Weld County Critical Incident Response Team (CIRT) continues to lead the investigation. Additional information will be released as it becomes available. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Lt. Kevin Halloran at (970) 400-2837, Lt. Ben Endreson at (970) 400-2870, or Deputy Grady Nicholson at (970) 400-4293.

Media inquiries can be directed to CIRT Public Information Officer Melissa Chesmore at [email protected].