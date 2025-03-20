Pruning 101

By Chelsea McLean, Horticulturist at The Gardens on Spring Creek

Around this time of year, I start side-eyeing the tool shed looking for something to keep my hands busy. I’ve enjoyed a bit of rest after the urgency of the growing season, and my houseplants are tired of being fussed over. While most people consider sprouting seeds to be the official starting line of the garden year, my favorite season aligns with the rising restlessness of winter: pruning season!

Shrubs and trees are the structural foundation of a garden and the reasons to prune are many. Proper pruning can increase flowering and fruiting, train a specimen into a living sculpture, rejuvenate a waning shrub, or control height and shape for health and aesthetics. Many cultures have introduced their own techniques over the centuries, for example, espalier, pollarding, niwaki, or topiary. Advanced techniques require a knowledge of growth patterns and seasonality, so for now, let’s start at the ground level—the three Ds of pruning: dead, diseased, and damaged. Remember, a healthy plant is a resilient plant. So, let’s give your plants a fighting chance.

Woody damage is usually obvious. A storm blows through and you find entire limbs hanging limp, jagged, and ripped. You notice a spray of dead leaves where your raccoon nemesis has snapped branches while reaching for chokecherries. Removing damaged growth not only cleans up the aesthetics but also reduces the entry point for pathogens and pests, preventing further damage.

Trees and shrubs have an amazing ability to ward off decay, but dead matter should be removed appropriately. These structures will shrivel as they lose water content or show marked discoloration, making it easy to identify where to make the cut. Remove this growth at the point where the living, healthy tissue meets the dead, being cautious not to cut into the live tissue.

Diseased structures require a bit more of a critical eye. Visible indications may be spots, striations, discoloration, growths, or a number of other anomalies. Remove the infected branch at a junction where no symptoms exist. A common mistake, or more accurately, a corner cut when time is short, is neglecting to disinfect your cutting tool before moving on to the next cut. This is a critical step in preventing the spread of disease. Any household spray disinfectant will do; the momentary precaution will save you an inflated issue.

The more up-close interaction you have with your woody plants while pruning allows you to see patterns that will ultimately make you a better pruner. Move slowly and thoughtfully. Pruning is the perfect intersection of science, art, craft, and meditation, and with these foundational approaches under your belt, you are primed to move into more exciting territory.