Windsor Wizards Clinch Historic State Basketball Championship, Ending 100-Year Title Drought

WINDSOR, CO – After a century-long wait, the Windsor High School boys basketball team has reclaimed its place at the top of Colorado hoops. The Wizards secured the Class 5A state championship with a commanding 60-49 victory over Green Mountain on Saturday night at the Denver Coliseum.

This long-awaited win marks Windsor’s first boys basketball championship since 1924, when the school won back-to-back titles. After finishing as the runner-up last year, the Wizards were determined to complete their mission.

Wizards’ Road to Victory

No. 6-seeded Windsor (22-6) took control of the game early, shaking off a first-quarter deficit to surge ahead. Despite No. 16-seeded Green Mountain (18-10) leading 17-16 after the first quarter, Windsor outscored their opponent 16-9 in the second quarter to take a 32-26 halftime lead.

The Wizards extended their dominance in the second half, leading 42-27 to start the fourth quarter, and never looked back as they closed out the win in convincing fashion.

“This is a surreal feeling,” said junior Madden Smiley, who led all scorers with 25 points. “We had a chip on our shoulder from last year, and we all knew we wanted to get back here. I’m so proud of our guys.”

Standout Performers

Madden Smiley (20.9 PPG) – 25 points

(20.9 PPG) – John Backhaus (12.1 PPG) – 18 points

(12.1 PPG) – Brady Kingsley (12.6 PPG) – 7 points

For Green Mountain, Sam Mielenz (14 PPG) scored 20 points, while Jake Swanson (10.6 PPG) added 10 points.

A Journey to Remember

Windsor’s championship journey included a 71-62 semifinal victory over defending champion No. 2 Mesa Ridge, while Green Mountain earned their spot in the final with a 77-67 win over No. 21 Falcon.

With the win, Windsor adds a third boys basketball championship to its record books. Meanwhile, Green Mountain, which last won the title in 1992, will have to wait another year for a chance to reclaim its place at the top.

For more high school sports coverage across Northern Colorado, visit North Forty News.