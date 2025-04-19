Spring Plant Sale Returns to Fort Collins May 17–18

by Kelly Kellow | The Gardens on Spring Creek Horticulturist

Get ready to dig in—The Gardens on Spring Creek’s beloved annual Plant Sale is back on May 17 & 18! This highly anticipated event features a vibrant selection of locally grown perennials, annuals, herbs, and vegetables, perfect for gardeners of all levels. Admission is free, but entry tickets are required to ensure a smooth and enjoyable shopping experience for all. Here’s a sneak peek at some of this year’s must-have plants:

PERENNIALS Sedum (Photo by Fort Collins Nursery)

Sedums, commonly known as “stonecrops,” are a diverse group of hardy succulents that grow exceptionally well along the Front Range. These resilient plants are renowned for thriving in a variety of conditions—particularly dry, rocky, or nutrient-poor soils—making them favorites in gardens, green roofs, and xeriscapes. With more than 400 species, sedums range from low-growing ground covers to taller varieties, offering a wide array of foliage colors, textures, and flower forms. For this year’s sale, we’ve selected several varieties that have proven to thrive at The Gardens. New this year: Pterosedum rupestre ‘Rice Creek’—a standout that stays green through summer and transforms into a rich reddish-purple throughout the winter.

Currently found in southwest New Mexico and southern Arizona, both USDA Zone 7+ regions, Agastache rupestris has proven reliably hardy in our Zone 5 gardens here in Northern Colorado. (Photo by Gardens on Spring Creek)

Agastache—commonly known as hummingbird mint or hyssop—is a genus of herbaceous perennials valued for their spiky flower clusters, fragrant foliage, and long-lasting blooms. These hardy plants are not only beautiful but also beloved by bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds, making them essential in any pollinator garden. The leaves are typically anise- or mint-scented, releasing a pleasant fragrance when brushed or crushed. Some species can even be used in teas or herbal remedies. This year, we’re excited to offer three distinct varieties: Agastache rupestris, Agastache foeniculum, and Agastache ‘Blue Boa.’

Lysimachia ‘Beaujolais’, commonly known as Beaujolais loosestrife, is a captivating perennial that adds rich, vibrant color to gardens throughout the growing season. With its attractive foliage and bold, deep hues, this plant is perfect for brightening up garden beds, borders, or containers. Lysimachia ‘Beaujolais’ is a fantastic addition to any garden, providing year-round interest with its bold foliage and cheerful summer flowers. Whether you’re looking for a unique flower, or a low-maintenance accent, this versatile perennial delivers stunning color and texture.

ANNUALS

Anigozanthos, commonly known as kangaroo paw, is a striking flowering plant native to Western Australia. Its velvety, tubular blooms—resembling a kangaroo’s paw—add bold color and texture to containers, especially as a thriller plant. This year’s sale will feature two vibrant varieties: ‘Sunset,’ a rich, dark red, and ‘Yellow Gem,’ a bright, cheerful yellow. More than just a conversation piece, Anigozanthos is a resilient, show-stopping plant that brings a hint of the Australian outback to any garden. Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned gardener, this distinctive beauty is sure to impress.

Manfreda ‘Chocolate Chip’ is an intriguing succulent that combines dramatic foliage with unusual flowers, making it stand out on its own or in succulent containers. Known for its spotted, wavy leaves and tolerance to drought, this plant is as tough as it is striking. Though often called a Manfreda, many botanists now consider this plant part of the Agave genus. It shares the toughness of agaves but grows faster and has a softer, more decorative look. If you’re looking for a low-maintenance plant with wild texture and personality, Manfreda ‘Chocolate Chip’ is a winner. It’s perfect for gardeners who love unusual foliage, drought-resistance, and a touch of the exotic.

HERBS

Lemon Verbena is a fragrant, aromatic herb that has earned a special place in herb gardens around the world. Known for its bright lemon-scented leaves, this herb brings a delightful citrus fragrance to gardens, kitchens, and even relaxation rituals. This versatile plant is used in everything from culinary dishes to teas and natural remedies. Its leaves are especially popular in herbal teas, offering a fresh, citrusy flavor. Lemon verbena also shines in desserts like sorbets, cakes, and custards, or as a zesty addition to fruit salads. It can even be used to infuse oils, syrups, and vinegars. Due to its manageable size, Lemon Verbena is well-suited for container gardening, and it thrives in pots on patios or balconies.

Lemongrass is a fragrant, versatile herb widely used in culinary dishes, teas, and even for its medicinal properties. This tall, clumping grass features long, slender green leaves that grow in dense tufts and release a strong citrus fragrance when crushed. Reaching 3 to 5 feet in height, lemongrass is well-suited for herb gardens or large containers. The leaves have a bright, lemon-like scent, with a refreshing, slightly tangy flavor. This unique combination makes lemongrass a popular herb in Southeast Asian cuisine, where it is used to flavor dishes such as soups, curries, and teas.

VEGGIES (Photo from Pixabay.com)

The Sungold Tomato is a beloved variety of cherry tomato known for its exceptionally sweet flavor, vibrant golden-orange color, and high yield. Whether you’re an experienced gardener or a novice, Sungolds are a great choice for adding a burst of flavor and color to your home garden. As an indeterminate variety, they continue to grow, flower, and produce fruit throughout the season until frost. To keep the vigorous vines healthy and manageable, regular pruning and support—such as staking or caging—are recommended. Sungold tomatoes are typically ready to harvest 57–70 days after transplanting. The fruit will start out green, gradually turning a golden-orange color as they ripen. Unlike some tomatoes that continue to ripen off the vine, Sungold tomatoes should be harvested when fully ripe for the best flavor. They should feel slightly soft to touch, but not squishy. Pick frequently as they are prolific producers, and harvesting regularly encourages the plant to produce more fruit.

Eggplant (photo from Pixabay.com)

The Traviata eggplant has an eye-catching appearance with its deep purple, almost blackish skin and glossy texture. It grows as a compact bush, making it ideal for gardeners with limited space or for container gardening. The fruit is slightly elongated and smooth, making it perfect for slicing and grilling. Traviata eggplant is known for its mild, slightly sweet flavor and creamy texture when cooked. It has fewer seeds than other varieties, making it less bitter, and the flesh is dense and smooth. This makes it ideal for dishes where the eggplant’s texture and flavor can shine, such as grilled, roasted, stir-fried, or stuffed recipes. Traviata eggplants are typically ready to harvest around 60–80 days after transplanting, depending on growing conditions and temperature. The fruits should be firm, glossy, and deep purple when fully ripe. They should detach easily from the plant when gently twisted or cut. If you wait too long, the eggplant can become overripe, turning bitter and losing its texture. Harvest them when they’re still tender and shiny for the best flavor and texture.

We hope to see you at The Gardens for our Plant Sale!