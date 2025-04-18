Garage Fire Contained Thanks to Fast Response in Fort Collins

Poudre Fire Authority Reminds Residents About Hazardous Waste Disposal

A garage fire in the 4300 block of Winstertone Drive in Fort Collins was quickly contained on the evening of April 17, thanks to fast action from both the public and Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) crews.

Multiple 911 calls came in at 9:06 p.m. reporting flames, prompting an immediate response. Engine 5 arrived on scene by 9:11 p.m., confirming a working fire in the attached garage of a two-story home. Firefighters quickly began an aggressive fire attack and assigned crews to search the home and assess smoke conditions.

4300 block of Winstertone Drive in Fort Collins (Photo courtesy Poudre Fire Authority)

Four people were inside the home at the time, but all made it out safely before firefighters arrived. A dog in the backyard was also rescued and reunited with the family. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters were able to stop the fire from spreading beyond the garage, saving the home from more extensive damage. PFA worked with local restoration company Blue Sky to secure the damaged structure.

One 911 caller noted the presence of paint, paint thinner, and other hazardous materials in the garage. PFA emphasized the value of this information, which helps crews better assess risks before arriving.

To help reduce fire hazards in the home, the City of Fort Collins is hosting a Free Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event next month:

When : Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

: Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Where : City of Fort Collins Streets Facility, 625 Ninth Street

: City of Fort Collins Streets Facility, 625 Ninth Street More Info: fcgov.com/utilities/residential/hazwaste

Residents are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity to dispose of expired or dangerous materials from garages, sheds, basements, and closets.

Sources: Poudre Fire Authority, City of Fort Collins Utilities