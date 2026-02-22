Banner Health Expands Robotic Surgery in Colorado

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Upgrade to next-generation systems aims to improve outcomes and recovery times for Northern Colorado patients

Northern Colorado patients served by Banner Health hospitals will soon benefit from upgraded robotic surgery technology designed to improve precision, reduce complications, and support faster recovery times.

The nonprofit health system announced it is upgrading its surgical robotics fleet to Intuitive’s da Vinci 5 system, one of the most advanced robotic-assisted surgical platforms available. The investment spans Banner facilities in Arizona, Colorado, and Wyoming, with a total of 49 da Vinci 5 robots being deployed systemwide.

Banner Health Upgrades robotic technology (Image courtesy of Intuitive)

For patients in Northern Colorado communities such as Fort Collins, Loveland, and Greeley, the upgrade means enhanced surgical precision and potentially shorter hospital stays. According to Banner leaders, the next-generation system provides greater image resolution and more refined instrument control, translating a surgeon’s hand movements into smaller, more controlled motions inside the body.

Banner Health Upgrades robotic technology (Image courtesy of Intuitive)

Todd Werner, president of care delivery for Banner Health, said the investment reflects the organization’s nonprofit mission to reinvest earnings into patient care and innovation. Dr. Nirav Patel, medical director for surgical and procedural services, emphasized that the system supports improved safety, efficiency, and consistency across procedures.

Banner Health Upgrades robotic technology (Image courtesy of Intuitive)

Banner officials report the upgraded technology can make certain surgical procedures up to 20 percent more efficient. The system also includes advanced performance analytics and telepresence capabilities, enabling surgeons to observe cases across multiple states in real time and promoting collaboration and standardized care practices.

Banner Health Upgrades robotic technology (Image courtesy of Intuitive)

Banner Health operates 32 hospitals nationwide and maintains a strong presence in Colorado. In addition to hospital care, the system includes outpatient surgery centers, urgent care locations, imaging services, and partnerships such as the Banner MD Anderson Cancer Center. More information about robotic surgery and Banner’s services is available at https://www.bannerhealth.com.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Banner Health