Banner Health Opens New Timnath Clinic Location

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New site increases access to primary and pediatric care in fast-growing area

TIMNATH, Colo. – A new Banner Health clinic in Timnath is set to improve access to primary care and pediatric services for families across Northern Colorado, reflecting continued population growth in the Fort Collins area.

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The new clinic, located at 5451 E. Harmony Road, Building 2, opens April 27 and replaces the existing Signal Tree Drive location, which will see patients through April 23. The updated site provides more space to serve patients and improve appointment availability as demand rises in the region.

The facility will offer comprehensive care for patients of all ages, including family medicine and pediatrics. Services include well-child visits, women’s health exams, immunizations, sports physicals, Medicare wellness visits, medication management, and same-day care for acute needs.

Banner officials say the new location allows the organization to keep pace with Northern Colorado’s growth while maintaining high standards for care and patient experience.

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“All of our providers are accepting new patients, and this new space allows us to continue growing alongside the community,” said Colleen Anderson, operations director for Banner’s western region.

The clinic also features an on-site Horizon laboratory, offering walk-in testing, including blood draws, urinalysis, and specialized diagnostics for both patients and the broader community. The additional space is expected to support the recruitment of new providers and increase access to care.

The Timnath clinic will retain its current care team, including Anna Venardi, Leslie Liebig, Lee Sommerfeld, Amanda Zimmerman, Paige Helm, and Danielle Lattes. New providers Adam Ploegman and Alice Antonescu will also join the team from Banner Fort Collins Medical Center, with additional staff expected as services grow.

Patients can learn more or schedule an appointment by calling (970) 821-3830 or visiting Banner Health.

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Attribution: Banner Health