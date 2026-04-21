Fast-Moving Grass Fire Near Wellington Prompts Evacuations, Air Response

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

64 Fire in Larimer County draws multi-agency effort before conditions stabilize

A fast-moving grass fire in northern Larimer County sparked a rapid emergency response Monday afternoon, briefly forcing evacuations and drawing both ground and aerial firefighting resources to the Wellington area.

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64 Fire in Larimer County near Wellington (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

64 Fire in Larimer County near Wellington (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

64 Fire in Larimer County near Wellington (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

64 Fire in Larimer County near Wellington (Photo courtesy Wellington Fire Protection District)

The blaze, referred to as the “64 Fire,” ignited east of Interstate 25 and moved quickly through dry, grassy fuels—conditions that have heightened fire risk across Northern Colorado this spring. In response, crews from multiple local agencies were joined by the Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, which deployed a Multi-Mission Aircraft and two Single-Engine Air Tankers to support containment efforts.

At the height of the incident, the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office issued mandatory evacuation orders for residents along North County Road 3 between East County Road 56 and East County Road 64. The evacuations were precautionary as fire activity intensified in the area.

By later in the day, conditions had stabilized enough for officials to lift the evacuation orders, allowing residents to return home. Fire crews remained on scene into the evening to monitor the area and continue containment work.

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Officials are encouraging residents to stay prepared as fire danger remains elevated and to sign up for emergency alerts through NOCO Alert (www.nocoalert.org) for timely updates during incidents.

If this has become part of your morning, continuing it keeps it here—each day across Northern Colorado.

Attribution: Larimer County Sheriff’s Office; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control