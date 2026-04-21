Northern Colorado Lawmaker Co-Sponsors Mobile Home Protections Bill

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Boesenecker-backed measure advances to strengthen resident rights statewide

A Northern Colorado lawmaker is directly helping to drive new protections for mobile home residents across the state, as the Colorado House advances legislation to preserve one of the region’s most important sources of affordable housing.

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House Bill 26-1224, titled “Protections for Mobile Home Park Residents,” is co-sponsored by Andy Boesenecker (Larimer, District 53), confirming that the Fort Collins representative is not just supporting—but actively sponsoring—the measure alongside other lawmakers.

The bill recently passed the House on third reading and would strengthen Colorado’s Mobile Home Park Act by improving transparency, limiting unfair practices during park sales, and giving residents a more realistic opportunity to purchase the land beneath their homes.

For Northern Colorado communities—including Fort Collins, Greeley, and Loveland—this legislation could have a direct, local impact. Mobile home parks remain one of the most accessible forms of housing in the region, especially for working families and fixed-income residents facing rising costs.

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Boesenecker has emphasized the importance of protecting these communities as part of a broader effort to maintain affordable housing options in Colorado. His role as both a sponsor and a legislative leader underscores how Northern Colorado representation is shaping statewide housing policy.

“Mobile home parks are a great source of unsubsidized affordable housing, and it is crucial that we protect this resource for hardworking Coloradans to bring down housing costs,” said Boesenecker.

According to the official bill summary, the proposal would require park owners to provide more detailed notice when selling a property, including financial and operational information about the park and buyer agreements. It also requires transactions to be conducted “at arms-length and in good faith,” helping ensure fair dealings for residents.

Additional provisions in the bill would strengthen eviction protections, require clearer communication about rent restrictions, and limit certain costs passed on to residents—steps designed to reduce housing instability.

The measure builds on previous legislative efforts to protect mobile home communities, but with a sharper focus on giving residents a viable path to ownership and long-term stability.

For readers in Northern Colorado, the takeaway is clear: this is not just a state-level policy discussion. It is legislation being shaped in part by a Fort Collins lawmaker, with outcomes that could directly affect housing security across the region.

Read more about the bill here: View HB26-1224 details

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Attribution: Colorado House Democrats