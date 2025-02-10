by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

State’s Low Obesity Rate and Active Lifestyle Keep It a Wellness Leader

Colorado continues to stand out as one of the healthiest states in the country, ranking second nationwide for overall wellness, according to a recent study by Alkaline Herb Shop. The report highlights the Centennial State’s low obesity rate (24.9%), high levels of physical activity, and strong gym accessibility as key factors contributing to its high ranking.

How Colorado Stacks Up

The study analyzed physical activity levels, gym availability, strength training participation, dietary habits, and healthcare accessibility to determine which states prioritize health and wellness. Colorado earned a composite wellness score of 95, placing just behind Utah, the nation’s most health-conscious state.

Here’s how Colorado compares:

Physical Activity : 67% of residents engage in regular exercise, one of the highest rates in the nation.

: of residents engage in regular exercise, one of the highest rates in the nation. Strength Training : Nearly 45% participate in resistance training.

: Nearly participate in resistance training. Gym Access : With seven gyms per 100,000 people , Colorado ranks among the best states for fitness facility availability.

: With , Colorado ranks among the best states for fitness facility availability. Healthy Eating : 8.8% of residents meet recommended daily fruit and vegetable intake.

: of residents meet recommended daily fruit and vegetable intake. Healthcare Access: The state scores 64.81 in healthcare accessibility, supporting wellness efforts.

Utah Leads the Nation, Vermont Excels in Nutrition

Utah secured the top spot with a composite score of 99, leading the nation in healthcare access, low smoking rates (8.9%), and minimal alcohol consumption. Vermont, ranking seventh, stood out for the highest percentage of residents meeting daily fruit and vegetable intake recommendations (12.9%).

Other top-ranked states include Washington (3rd), Arizona (4th), and Idaho (5th), each excelling in various fitness and nutrition categories.

What This Means for Northern Colorado

With a well-established outdoor culture, fitness-friendly cities like Fort Collins and Boulder, and access to healthy food options, Colorado’s strong ranking isn’t surprising. The state’s commitment to active living, gym accessibility, and nutrition education continues to support public health efforts.

Suhail Rivera, founder of Alkaline Herb Shop, emphasized the role of community resources in fostering wellness:

“Being healthy isn’t just about hitting the gym or eating more vegetables—it’s about having the right support to make those choices easier. When healthcare is accessible, fitness spaces are available, and healthy food is within reach, people naturally build better habits.”

To view the full study and rankings, visit Alkaline Herb Shop.

For more health and lifestyle news in Northern Colorado, stay updated with North Forty News.