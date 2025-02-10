Power Trail Closure in Fort Collins: Siphon Overpass Construction Underway

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A major improvement to Fort Collins’ trail system is in progress as construction begins on the Siphon Overpass project, a new pedestrian overpass connecting the Power Trail to the recently completed Mail Creek Trail. Once finished, the overpass will provide a safer, more seamless connection for Southeast Fort Collins residents to the city’s extensive trail network.

To accommodate construction, the Power Trail is now closed between Keenland Drive and the Southridge Greens Boulevard/East Trilby Road intersection. Trail users should follow the clearly marked detour routes in place to navigate around the construction zone.

Safer Trails for the Community

“The Siphon Overpass is a key investment in Fort Collins’ trail network, offering a safer and more accessible route for cyclists, runners, and pedestrians,” said Jin Wang, Project Manager for the City of Fort Collins. “We appreciate the community’s patience as we complete this work and look forward to the long-term benefits this project will bring.”

Enhancing Active Transportation in Fort Collins

This project supports Fort Collins’ ongoing commitment to active transportation, promoting safety, connectivity, and sustainability for trail users. The new overpass will allow for safer crossings over the Union Pacific Railroad, reducing pedestrian and cyclist conflicts with train traffic.

For the latest updates, including detour maps and construction timelines, visit the City of Fort Collins Siphon Overpass Project page: fcgov.com/siphon.

For information on additional construction impacts across Fort Collins, check out the city’s construction updates: fcgov.com/construction.