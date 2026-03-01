Columbine Health Systems Hosts Spring Blood Drives in Fort Collins, Windsor, and Loveland

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community donations will support local hospitals facing critical blood shortages

Columbine Health Systems is partnering with the Garth Englund Blood Center to host three community blood drives in Northern Colorado this March, making it easy for residents to help address an urgent need for blood across the region.

Donation events are scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 6 at the Drake Centre, 802 W. Drake Road in Fort Collins; March 9 at The Windsor, 1385 Main Street in Windsor; and March 13 at Lakeview Commons, 1422 W. 29th Street in Loveland.

Blood supplies remain critically low, according to organizers. Nationwide, someone needs blood every two seconds, and local hospitals rely on community donors to maintain lifesaving inventories. Donations from these drives will help supply UCHealth facilities, including Poudre Valley Hospital in Fort Collins, Medical Center of the Rockies in Loveland, Greeley Hospital, and Longs Peak Hospital.

Blood donations are used in emergency trauma care, surgeries, cancer treatments, and other medical procedures. Organizers say every unit collected during the March drives could directly benefit a Northern Colorado neighbor.

The donation process typically takes 30 to 45 minutes. Donors are encouraged to eat a good meal beforehand. Walk-ins are welcome, though appointments are strongly recommended. Community members can register in advance at https://blood-donation.uchealth.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/.

Columbine Health Systems and Garth Englund Blood Center encourage both first-time and returning donors to participate and help strengthen the region’s blood supply.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update.

Attribution: Information provided by Columbine Health Systems.