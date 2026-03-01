Colorado Offers Grants to Reduce Bear Conflicts

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

One million dollars available to help Northern Colorado communities prevent property damage and improve public safety

Northern Colorado communities experiencing conflicts with black bears now have access to new state funding aimed at reducing property damage and improving public safety.

Colorado Parks and Wildlife has opened applications for its Human-Bear Conflict Reduction Community Grant Program, offering $1 million in competitive funding statewide. The deadline to apply is May 29, 2026, at 5 p.m.

The grants are designed to help local governments, homeowner associations, community groups, nonprofits, tribes, universities, businesses, and individuals implement proven strategies to reduce human-bear conflicts. Award amounts range from $50,000 to $500,000.

In Northern Colorado, where bear activity regularly impacts foothills and mountain-adjacent communities in Larimer and Weld counties, the funding could support projects such as bear-resistant trash containers, community education campaigns, and infrastructure upgrades that prevent wildlife from accessing human food sources.

State wildlife managers estimate Colorado’s black bear population is between 17,000 and 20,000 animals, with numbers considered stable and growing. Between 2019 and 2025, CPW received more than 32,000 reports of bear sightings and conflicts. In 2025 alone, more than 2,400 incidents resulted in property damage, with over half linked to unsecured trash and dumpsters.

When bears gain access to garbage or other food attractants, they can become conditioned to return repeatedly, sometimes entering garages, sheds, vehicles, or homes. This increases risks to both residents and wildlife. Programs funded through the grant initiative focus on reducing attractants, strengthening community-wide prevention efforts, and investing in long-term solutions that can be replicated across the state.

Applications and program details are available at CPW’s website: https://cpw.state.co.us/grant-programs. Successful applicants will be announced later this year.

