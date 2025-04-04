Feeling Overwhelmed? Larimer County Offers Support for Tough Times

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Life doesn’t always wait for a crisis to pile on the pressure. From relationship struggles and financial stress to grief, mental health concerns, or substance use, it can sometimes feel like you’re carrying the weight of the world alone.

Here in Larimer County, you don’t have to.

Whether you’re facing something major or just trying to cope with the cumulative toll of life’s challenges, help is available—and nearby. The Larimer County Co-Responder Unit (CRU) connects residents to local resources for mental health support, crisis intervention, and more.

Where to Start

Not sure who to call or what kind of help you need? That’s okay. The CRU is here to guide you. You can start by visiting the Co-Responder page on the Larimer County website, which outlines local support options, from counseling to crisis response.

Get help now at larimer.gov/CRU

You can also speak with a trained team member who will help assess your needs and connect you to the right resources—whether that’s a mental health provider, substance use support, or crisis response services.

You’re Not Alone

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office and local public safety agencies are working together under the philosophy of #OneAgencyOneMissionPublicSafety, supporting the whole community with compassionate, proactive care.

“Even if something ‘big’ hasn’t happened, the build-up of life’s struggles can become too much. You don’t have to go through it alone,” says a CRU spokesperson.

If you or someone you care about is walking a difficult road, take the first step toward support.

Learn more or reach out today at larimer.gov/CRU

For more local news and community resources in Northern Colorado, visit NorthFortyNews.com.