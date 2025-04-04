Chilly Start, Sunny Finish: Northern Colorado Weekend Weather Outlook

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

As I look ahead to the upcoming weekend in Northern Colorado, it appears we’ll experience a classic mix of spring weather—starting with a touch of winter and transitioning into milder, sunnier days. Here’s the detailed forecast for Fort Collins and surrounding areas:​

Friday, April 4: A Wintry Start

Today, we're seeing a continuation of winter's grip. Snow showers are likely, especially between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., with daytime temperatures peaking near 38°F. It's also breezy, with north winds around 11 to 18 mph and gusts up to 30 mph. Snow accumulation is expected to be minimal, less than half an inch. As night falls, there's a 30% chance of lingering snow before 9 p.m., with temperatures dropping to around 23°F. The winds will calm slightly but remain noticeable.

Saturday, April 5: Gradual Clearing

The weekend brings a shift towards more pleasant conditions. Saturday will be mostly sunny, with highs reaching about 48°F. Winds will be light, making it a comfortable day to enjoy the outdoors. Nighttime will be clear, with lows around 23°F, so if you're out late, a jacket will still be necessary.

Sunday, April 6: Spring Emerges

By Sunday, spring makes a more convincing appearance. Expect mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, with highs near 62°F. A gentle northwest breeze will develop in the afternoon, but it shouldn't interfere with any outdoor plans. The evening will be mostly clear, with lows around 30°F.

Looking Ahead

As we move into the new week, the warming trend continues. Monday promises sunny skies with highs approaching 68°F, offering a delightful start to the week.

Please note that weather conditions can change, and it’s always a good idea to check the latest forecasts before making plans.