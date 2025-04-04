Fort Collins Man Arrested in Connection with Three Sexual Assaults

FORT COLLINS, CO — April 4, 2025 — A Fort Collins man has been arrested in connection with three sexual assault cases involving two separate victims, prompting concerns from law enforcement that additional victims may be out there.

According to the Fort Collins Police Services, the investigation began in March 2025 when two women—who do not know each other—reported separate assaults occurring downtown and after meetings through a dating app.

Timeline of Reported Incidents

March 16, 2025 : A woman reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger around 2 a.m. while walking downtown. She managed to escape and immediately contacted police.

: A woman reported being sexually assaulted by a stranger around 2 a.m. while walking downtown. She managed to escape and immediately contacted police. March 23, 2025: Another woman called 911 to report an active sexual assault by a man she met on a dating application. She later informed investigators that the same suspect had assaulted her during a previous meeting two weeks earlier.

Detectives determined the same man was responsible in all three reported assaults. He was identified as Jesse Romero DiGrappa, born July 16, 1997. DiGrappa reportedly moved to Fort Collins in January 2025.

Jesse Romero DiGrappa

On April 3, Fort Collins Police arrested DiGrappa and booked him into Larimer County Jail. He faces the following charges:

3 Counts of Class 4 Felony — Sexual Assault

of Class 4 Felony — Sexual Assault 1 Count of Class 4 Felony — Unlawful Sexual Contact

of Class 4 Felony — Unlawful Sexual Contact 2 Counts of Class 1 Misdemeanor — Unlawful Sexual Contact

of Class 1 Misdemeanor — Unlawful Sexual Contact 1 Count of Class 1 Misdemeanor — Possession of a Dangerous or Illegal Weapon

During the arrest, detectives seized a pair of metallic knuckles, classified as illegal under Colorado state law. Authorities confirmed that no weapons were used in the assaults.

Police Seek Additional Information

Investigators believe other victims may exist and are urging anyone with information to come forward. If you have any relevant details about these incidents or about DiGrappa and have not yet spoken to law enforcement, contact:

Detective RJ Tuttle

Phone: (970) 416-2575

Email: [email protected]

Community Safety

Fort Collins Police continue to encourage residents to report suspicious behavior and use caution when meeting people through dating platforms. They offer safety tips and resources through their community safety programs.

All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

For continued updates on public safety and law enforcement developments in Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com.