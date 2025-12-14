Crash Closes Highway 287 Near Owl Canyon

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Semi truck crash prompts temporary closure and traffic delays in north Larimer County

A crash involving a semi truck temporarily shut down U.S. Highway 287 near Owl Canyon Road on Thursday, causing traffic disruptions for drivers traveling through north Larimer County.

According to the Livermore Fire Protection District and Colorado State Patrol, Highway 287 at West Larimer County Road 72 was closed in both directions at around 6 pm. Meanwhile, tow truck operators worked to remove the disabled semi-truck. During the response, traffic was restricted, and drivers were urged to avoid the area.

Colorado State Patrol reported that the highway was placed in alternating traffic following the crash, creating delays for commuters and commercial traffic alike. Motorists were advised to use alternate routes and plan for additional travel time while crews worked on the scene.

Drivers can monitor real-time road conditions, delays, and any extended closures through the Colorado Department of Transportation’s travel site at https://www.cotrip.org.

Source: Livermore Fire Protection District; Colorado State Patrol