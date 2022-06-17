Grace Pointe Senior Care Community Received Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Award

Grace Pointe Senior Care Community — Greeley’s only family-owned continuum of care facility — has received Telligen’s Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Award for the second year in a row. This award recognizes their commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19. Grace Pointe is proud to be one of 28 facilities in the state to be on Telligen’s Colorado 2022 Blue Ribbon in COVID-19 Vigilance Recognition List.

“Nursing homes that receive this award have demonstrated their commitment to preventing the spread of COVID-19,” said Sue Stefan, Telligen Executive Director, Federal Health Solutions.

“We applaud the hard work of Grace Pointe for ensuring that COVID-19 related policies, processes, and ongoing staff education are in place and for taking the critical step to get their staff and residents vaccinated.”

Nursing homes on the recognition list have met the criteria to prevent the spread of COVID-19 for the safety of their residents and staff. This includes completing a COVID-19 preparedness attestation and achieving a staff COVID-19 vaccination rate of 95% or greater, a resident COVID-19 vaccination rate of 95% or greater, and a resident booster rate of 90% or greater.

“The Grace Pointe team worked hard from the beginning to protect our community by following infection control protocols, mandating the vaccine for our staff, and accommodating numerous vaccine clinics,” said Jennifer Peterson, Director of Marketing at Grace Pointe. “This hard work has again been recognized by Telligen, the quality innovation network through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services. Last year, we were one of 12 receiving this award, and this year we are one of 28 facilities to be recognized for our continued hard work.”

To learn more about Grace Pointe and its services, or to schedule a tour of the grounds, visit gracepointegreeley.com.