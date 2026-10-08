Larimer County Warns of Growing Scam Threats

Sheriff’s Office highlights inmate, warrant, AI and financial scams targeting residents

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — From fake arrest warrants and bogus inmate fees to artificial-intelligence impersonations and online romance scams, scammers continue to find new ways to separate Northern Colorado residents from their money.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office highlighted several recent fraud schemes in its latest Scambusters newsletter, including cases involving losses ranging from hundreds to tens of thousands of dollars.

One growing concern involves scammers taking advantage of publicly available arrest information. Within minutes of an arrest appearing online, scammers may research the person on social media and contact family members, pretending to represent the jail.

The callers may demand payment for ankle or wrist monitors, bonds, early release, or programs they claim will keep the arrested person out of jail. The Sheriff’s Office warns residents not to assume a caller is legitimate simply because they know details about an arrest or family relationships.

Another recurring scheme involves callers impersonating law enforcement officers and claiming the victim has an arrest warrant for missing jury duty. Scammers may demand thousands of dollars, accept partial payment through services such as Apple Pay, and pressure victims to contact relatives for additional money.

The Sheriff’s Office says legitimate law enforcement agencies will not demand money or personal information over the phone.

AI Adds New Twist to Scams

Artificial intelligence is also making impersonation scams increasingly convincing.

In one reported case, a person watching what appeared to be an ESPN football broadcast on YouTube saw an announcement featuring an AI-generated version of President Donald Trump promoting a cryptocurrency investment opportunity.

The victim lost more than $1,000. The fraudulent channel reportedly had approximately 32,000 viewers, illustrating the potential reach of AI-assisted scams.

The Sheriff’s Office cautions residents to be skeptical of investment opportunities or announcements that seem unusually lucrative, even when a familiar public figure appears to be making the offer.

Computer Scam Leads to $40,000 Loss

One of the largest losses described in the newsletter began with computer pop-ups claiming Microsoft had closed an account.

The scammers then claimed bank and Social Security fraud investigators needed to become involved. The victim was told money had to be transferred into a “safe” account while an investigation was underway.

The resulting loss exceeded $40,000.

Residents who encounter suspicious computer pop-ups should not call numbers displayed on the screen or click unfamiliar links. Instead, the Sheriff’s Office recommends shutting down and restarting the computer and contacting the financial institution directly using a known, legitimate phone number.

Government agencies, including the FBI, DEA, and the Department of Homeland Security, do not randomly recruit private citizens by telephone to assist with fraud investigations.

Online Sales Carry Risks

Local officials are also warning residents about scams involving Facebook Marketplace, Nextdoor and Craigslist.

One person selling tires through Facebook Marketplace received a $1,275 electronic check that turned out to be fraudulent. Another victim selling an item online ultimately lost nearly $10,000 after being directed through a complicated series of supposed Cash App transactions and fake customer-service contacts.

Residents should be particularly cautious when strangers want to use Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or similar payment services.

The newsletter also warns about fraudulent job offers, romance scams, puppy sales, stolen or chemically altered checks, and schemes involving stolen credit cards.

Recognize the Warning Signs

Several tactics appear repeatedly across different scams.

Residents should be suspicious when someone demands immediate payment, instructs them not to hang up or talk to anyone else, requests access to a computer, or insists on payment through cryptocurrency, wire transfers, gift cards, or payment apps.

Unknown callers can be routed to voicemail, giving residents time to independently verify the caller’s identity.

“Law enforcement will NEVER ask for money or personal information over the phone,” the Sheriff’s Office advises.

Residents who believe they have encountered a scam can contact the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office Scambusters program. Chief Scambuster Barbara Bennett can be reached at 970-498-5146.

More fraud-prevention information is available through the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office fraud and scams resources.