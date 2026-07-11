Heat Safety Urged as Triple-Digit Risk Nears Northern Colorado

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Larimer County health officials remind residents to recognize heat illness symptoms as temperatures climb into the upper 90s.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — With several days of hot weather forecast across Northern Colorado, the Larimer County Department of Health and Environment (LCDHE) is urging residents to take precautions against heat-related illness by staying hydrated, limiting outdoor activity during peak afternoon hours, and recognizing the warning signs of dangerous heat exposure.

Community Message

Health officials say extreme heat is becoming an increasing public health concern. Nationally, more than 2,300 heat-related deaths were reported in 2023, one of the hottest years on record. Locally, Larimer County sees five times as many heat-related emergency department visits on days when temperatures exceed 95 degrees as on summer days below 90 degrees.

“Adults 65 and older, young children, outdoor workers, and individuals with conditions like asthma, heart disease, or high blood pressure are especially vulnerable during heat waves,” said Dr. Paul Mayer, Larimer County Medical Officer. “But heat can affect anyone.”

LCDHE encourages residents to learn the symptoms of heat-related illnesses. Heat cramps often appear first and can be relieved by moving to a cool location and drinking water. Heat exhaustion may cause heavy sweating, weakness, dizziness, headache, nausea, and clammy skin. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should move indoors, rest, drink cool fluids, and remove excess clothing.

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Heat stroke is a medical emergency. Symptoms include a body temperature above 103 degrees, confusion, fainting, hot or red skin, a rapid pulse, and severe headache. Anyone showing signs of heat stroke should receive immediate medical attention by calling 911.

The department recommends several simple steps to reduce heat-related risks:

Drink water regularly, even before feeling thirsty.

Spend time in air-conditioned buildings or shaded areas.

Wear lightweight, loose-fitting, light-colored clothing.

Never leave children or pets in parked vehicles.

Limit alcohol consumption during hot weather.

Apply sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher.

Avoid strenuous outdoor activity between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m., when temperatures are typically highest.

Residents can find additional heat safety information from Larimer County at https://www.larimer.gov/heatsafety. The National Weather Service HeatRisk Map also provides localized heat forecasts and risk information.

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Source: Larimer County Department of Health and Environment.