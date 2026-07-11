Expect the Unexpected: Rare Black Squirrel Sighting in Northern Colorado

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

From Rare Wildlife Encounters to Stories That Connect Northern Colorado

One of the best parts of publishing North Forty News is that every week brings something unexpected.

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This week, it wasn’t a breaking news story or a community event. It was a squirrel.

While exploring near Poudre Canyon, I noticed something high in a tree. At first, I couldn’t quite figure out what I was looking at. Then it turned toward me—a completely black squirrel.

I’d never seen one before.

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Its dark coat, piercing eyes, and almost gothic appearance made it look like something straight out of a fantasy novel. I’ll admit, my first thought was that it looked just a little… evil. Not because it was, of course, but because it was so different from the gray squirrels we’re used to seeing around Northern Colorado.

I didn’t hesitate. I scrambled to grab my camera before it disappeared into the forest.

Fortunately, it stayed put just long enough for me to capture the photograph you saw on the previous page. Moments like that can’t be planned. They simply happen, and when they do, they’re a reminder of why I always keep a camera nearby.

Northern Colorado still has a way of surprising me. After all these years exploring our mountains, trails, and back roads, I can still stumble across something I’ve never seen before. That’s part of what makes this region so special.

I couldn’t wait to share this little discovery with all of you.

As you turn the page, you’ll find more examples of what makes our region unique. This week’s edition explores how mountain reservoirs west of Fort Collins continue to supply water to Greeley during dry years, offers practical gardening advice to keep summer landscapes blooming, highlights a Fort Collins artist’s upcoming Denver exhibition, and previews local events across Northern Colorado. We’ve also included important information on protecting your health during wildfire season, avoiding post-hail roofing scams, our expanded community calendar, puzzles, and much more.

Whether you’re reading this today or catching up later, you can always find the latest digital edition anytime at NorthFortyNews.com/this-week. Thank you for making us part of your week—and for supporting truly local, independent journalism.

Keep Northern Colorado Within Reach Every week, we search for the stories that make this region special—from unexpected wildlife encounters and local history to the news that impacts your community. Your support helps us continue telling those stories with the local focus and independence they deserve. Read This Week’s E-Edition