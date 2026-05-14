Home Instead Marks 25 Years With Alzheimer’s Fundraiser in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community celebration at Odell Brewing Co. will support Colorado families affected by Alzheimer’s disease

A Northern Colorado in-home care provider is celebrating 25 years of service by giving back to families facing Alzheimer’s disease.

Community Message

Home Instead of Northern Colorado will host a free community fundraiser on Sunday, May 17, from noon to 4 p.m. at Odell Brewing Company. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Alzheimer’s Association of Colorado and help support the organization’s 2026 Walk Season.

The event comes as more than 91,000 Coloradans are currently living with Alzheimer’s disease, according to organizers, impacting thousands of caregivers and families across the state.

Since opening in 2001, Home Instead of Northern Colorado has provided in-home support services for older adults throughout Larimer County and surrounding communities. Services include companionship, personal care, meal preparation, medication reminders, and specialized Alzheimer’s and dementia care designed to help seniors remain safely in their homes.

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“For 25 years, we’ve had the privilege of walking alongside families during some of life’s most tender chapters,” said Kristin Dahlquist, franchise owner and chief executive officer of Home Instead of Northern Colorado. “So many of the families we serve are touched by Alzheimer’s and dementia.”

The May 17 fundraiser will feature live music, food trucks, drink tickets, and community activities. The celebration is co-hosted by Odell Brewing Co. and The OBC Wine Project.

Community members who cannot attend may still support the effort by donating or joining the fundraising walk team through the organization’s online campaign page at Home Instead Walk Team Donation Page.

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Source: Home Instead of Northern Colorado