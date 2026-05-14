CareCredit Donation Supports Colorado College Students Training Service Dogs

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Funding from Synchrony’s CareCredit will help collegiate puppy raisers at Colorado State University, University of Colorado Boulder, and Colorado School of Mines

A new $150,000 donation from Synchrony’s CareCredit is expected to ease financial pressure for Colorado college students helping raise future service dogs through Canine Companions programs.

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The funding includes $50,000 specifically designated to cover veterinary care costs for collegiate puppy raisers nationwide, including student volunteers involved in Collar Scholars programs at Colorado State University, the University of Colorado Boulder, and the Colorado School of Mines.

Canine Companions partners with university clubs in 23 states to help train service dogs that will eventually support adults, children, and veterans living with disabilities, as well as professionals working in healthcare, education, and law enforcement settings.

College student puppy raisers often spend between $2,500 and $3,500 during the typical 18-month training period. The new funding is designed to reduce those out-of-pocket veterinary expenses so volunteers can stay focused on training and socializing the dogs during a critical stage of development.

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The organization’s work in Colorado is also supported through its Rocky Mountain Chapter, which helps connect volunteers, families, and service dog recipients throughout the region.

According to Canine Companions, collegiate volunteers play an important role in preparing future service dogs for advanced training while helping expand access to assistance dogs at no cost to recipients.

More information about Canine Companions is available on their website. Information about CareCredit’s support programs can be found at CareCredit.

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Source: Synchrony / CareCredit media relations on behalf of Canine Companions.