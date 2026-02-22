Human Bean, Eagles Raise $3,000 for Cancer Patients

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local coffee fundraiser supports oncology patient assistance across Northern Colorado

NORTHERN COLORADO – A community-driven fundraiser led by Human Bean Northern Colorado and the Colorado Eagles has raised $3,000 to support local cancer patients through the UCHealth Northern Colorado Foundation Oncology Patient Assistance Fund.

The effort was tied to the Colorado Eagles’ Fight Cancer game on January 10 and included a special promotion at all 11 Human Bean drive-thru locations across Fort Collins, Loveland, Wellington, Windsor, Greeley, Evans, and LaSalle.

From December 26 through January 16, 100 percent of proceeds from The Human Bean’s “Purple Rain” drink were donated to the foundation. Community members who stopped for coffee helped turn everyday purchases into direct financial support for patients undergoing cancer treatment.

“Supporting cancer patients in our community has long been a part of who we are,” said Frank Sherman, owner of Human Bean Northern Colorado. “Raising $3,000 through something as simple as a cup of coffee shows the power of coming together for a meaningful cause. We are grateful to everyone who ordered a Purple Rain and helped make a difference.”

The Oncology Patient Assistance Fund provides financial relief for patients facing costs beyond medical treatment, including transportation, lodging, and other essential needs. For families already navigating the emotional and physical toll of cancer, those added expenses can create additional stress. Funds raised locally stay in Northern Colorado, directly assisting area residents.

Human Bean Northern Colorado has been locally owned and operated since 2004 and has built a reputation not only as a drive-thru coffee staple but also as an active community partner. More information about its community programs is available at https://humanbeannortherncolorado.com.

Attribution: Information provided by Human Bean Northern Colorado.