The Importance of Being Earnest Takes the Stage

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Oscar Wilde’s classic comedy opens at Bas Bleu Theatre in Fort Collins

FORT COLLINS — Wit, romance, and a famously misplaced handbag arrive on Pine Street this weekend as The Importance of Being Earnest opens at Bas Bleu Theatre.

Written by Oscar Wilde and directed by Steve Keim, the production runs Saturday, February 21 at 7:30 p.m., with additional performances on Sunday, February 22 at 2:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday evenings, February 27 and 28 at 7:30 p.m. A pay-what-you-will preview is scheduled for Friday, February 20, and opening night includes a reception following the performance.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest comedies ever written, Wilde’s play is a sharp social satire built on mistaken identities, secret lives, and delightfully absurd situations. Jack Worthing invents a fictional brother named “Earnest” to escape his country routine, only to find himself entangled in romance and deception when he falls for Gwendolyn Fairfax. Meanwhile, his friend Algernon takes the ruse even further, setting off a cascade of tea parties, revelations, and comedic chaos.

The cast features Bas Bleu’s Wendy Ishii as the formidable Lady Bracknell, anchoring the production with the commanding presence that has made the character iconic in theatre history.

Performances take place at Bas Bleu Theatre, 401 Pine Street in Fort Collins. Tickets range from $6 to $20, with discounted rates available for military members, first responders, students, and low-income patrons. Tickets may be purchased at basbleu.org or by calling 970-498-8949.

Bar Bleu will be open before the show and during intermission, offering beer, wine, a themed cocktail, and non-alcoholic beverages.

