Larimer County Health Department Launches New 5-Minute Film on Air Quality and Ground-Level Ozone

The Larimer County Department of Health and Environment is excited to announce the release of a new 5-minute film aimed at raising awareness about air quality and the impact of ground-level ozone. Produced in partnership with The VIA Company in Fort Collins, the film provides a compelling look at the science behind air pollution and offers practical steps the community can take to mitigate its effects.

The short film, which is now available for viewing on the Health Department’s website and social media channels, features striking visuals captured by an advanced optical gas imaging camera. This innovative technology allows for the detection and visualization of volatile organic compounds (VOCs) that contribute to the formation of ground-level ozone. By showcasing these images, the film not only highlights the potential sources of these pollutants but also demonstrates the Health Department’s commitment to using cutting-edge tools for environmental health protection.

“Ground-level ozone is a significant concern for our community’s health and well-being,” said Tom Gonzales, Larimer County Public Health Director. “Through this film, we aim to educate residents about the role VOCs and Nitrous Oxides play in the formation of ground-level ozone and offer practical measures that can be taken to reduce these emissions.”

The film helps viewers understand ground-level ozone, provides practical advice for reducing personal contributions to ground-level ozone, and gives a behind-the-scenes look at the optical gas imaging camera in use, highlighting its role in detecting air pollutants.

Viewers are encouraged to watch the film and share it with others to spread awareness. The Health Department hopes that by informing the public and fostering community engagement, we can work together to improve air quality and protect public health.

The film is accessible on YouTube and will also be featured on the Health Department’s official social media platforms.