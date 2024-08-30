Why Online Casinos Could Be the Next Big Igaming Boom to Hit the Us

It’s an odd statement to make, but the USA is catching up with the rest of the world. Of course, the country is the world leader in many regards, but when it comes to online gambling activities, it’s behind so many.

Although they might be home to places like Las Vegas, the online scene is a little lacking. Europe is perhaps the market leader for this industry, as locations like the United Kingdom, Malta, and the Nordic countries are known for their affinity with the online casino industry. America has been making strides in this area, with changes in legislation helping them to thrive.

Sports betting has been the country’s major development, with most states enjoying the uptake. According to figures, it’s been found that the 38 states that have legalized this activity have accumulated almost $33 billion in revenue, with more than $375 billion in total handle being managed.

So, could we see this happen regarding iGaming? Could we see online casinos enjoy the same experiences across the US?

Why online casinos might be a big iGaming boom in the US

Sports betting has clearly shown that there could be an interest in online wagering. If the online casino market can experience the same, a boom could also be enjoyed.

The legalization of online casinos across the US could be beneficial for several reasons. It could help to generate taxation for the country, which could provide funds that could bring societal and economic benefits. It could help to keep players safer, as they have access to instant casinos that would be regulated and licensed, protecting players in various ways.

For many, sports betting has perhaps been the more appealing form of entertainment. Americans are infatuated with sporting events, as they are part of their culture. They are submerged in sports as soon as they can, with many adopting teams they support with every sinew within their bodies.

Nonetheless, casino gaming has been popular. While it’s still only possible for most to go to a physical location, this hasn’t stopped many from making the journey to Las Vegas; arguably the home of casinos! According to estimates, 2023 saw around 88% of all tourism to the city be domestic. To put that in context, domestic visitors totaled 36,089,900, whereas international tourists totaled 4,740,000. Admittedly, not everyone heads to Sin City to gamble, but with figures estimating that around 79% did that year (a rise on 75% the year before), it’s clear that the bright lights still have attraction.

If casino gaming were available online, this interest could be transferred. Of course, players would enjoy the convenience and greater accessibility of playing games whenever they want. Two factors that could make casino gaming appealing to people could help the industry to boom.

What does the US need to do to facilitate a boom?

To facilitate the boom, the US needs to undergo a few changes from a legal perspective.

Now, only Connecticut, Delaware, Michigan, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia have legalized the activity. When you compare this to the 38 states that have legalized sports betting, it’s clear that this activity still has a long way to go.

By passing new bills and laws, the US could immediately see an uptake. However, that is something that is a lot easier said than done. Lawmakers need to weigh up each of the pros and cons at the state-level, considering what their residents think and how it might have an impact on the values that they have set in tradition. For instance, there are some states where gambling will never be permitted, whereas there are others that have shown there could be an opportunity for it to be legalized at some point in the future.

Will iGaming expand across the US?

It would be unreasonable not to believe that iGaming will expand across the US in the future. It will provide the country with a huge economic advantage in terms of taxation and other revenues, but it’s also clear that there are things that need to be considered.

If we’re being realistic, it’s perhaps easier to suggest that it’s more a matter of time rather than if iGaming will expand across the country, which should contribute to an online casino boom.