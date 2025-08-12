Loveland Surgeon Reaches Milestone with 100th Robotic-Assisted Knee Replacement

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Advanced technology at McKee Medical Center brings faster recovery and less pain to Northern Colorado patients

LOVELAND, Colo. — Banner Health orthopedic surgeon Dr. Eric Gardner has achieved a milestone in Northern Colorado healthcare, completing his 100th robotic-assisted knee replacement surgery using the VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution at McKee Medical Center.

The cutting-edge system works in tandem with the ATTUNE™ Knee System to deliver personalized procedures that improve range of motion, reduce pain, and speed recovery. During surgery, the technology provides real-time imaging and precision adjustments tailored to each patient’s anatomy, eliminating the need for pre-surgery CT scans.

Dr. Gardner, along with Banner Health colleague Dr. Richard Williams, has been pioneering this technology in the region. “The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution allows us to customize each surgery with incredible precision,” Gardner said. “That leads to less pain and faster recovery compared to traditional methods.”

Dr. Eric Gardner

For Loveland resident Diana Larson, the difference was dramatic. Having undergone a traditional knee replacement in 2022, she chose the robotic-assisted procedure for her second knee in March 2025. This time, she returned home the same day, and within a month, she reported better mobility than she had four months after her first surgery. Today, she’s back to biking and hiking pain-free.

The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution is now available at McKee Medical Center in Loveland. Patients seeking more information can call (970) 810-0020 or visit bannerhealth.com/mckee.

Source: Banner Health