PSD’s School Year Begins with Transition Days—And Early Release to Beat the Heat

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

Incoming middle and high schoolers get a focused first day while heat prompts schedule changes across the district

Poudre School District (PSD) is kicking off the 2025–26 school year with a plan that balances smooth student transitions and safety in the face of summer heat.

On Wednesday, August 13, 2025, PSD will hold its annual Transition Day for incoming 6th and 9th graders. This extra day—before the rest of the student body arrives—gives students a chance to explore new campuses, meet teachers, find their classes, and adjust to the routines of middle and high school without the pressure of a packed crowd. It’s a strategy aimed at easing nerves, building confidence, and setting students up for success.

The first official day for all students will be Thursday, August 14, but this year it comes with a critical adjustment: early release due to extreme heat.

Heat-Related Early Release on August 14–15

Most PSD schools—including all elementary schools (excluding mountain schools), middle schools, Centennial High School, Polaris Expeditionary Learning School, and Poudre Community Academy—will release students two hours earlier than usual on Thursday, August 14, and Friday, August 15.

Transportation:

Buses will run their regular routes but arrive at stops two hours early.

Families should plan for earlier pickups, and after-school care will be limited. Only AlphaBEST programs at Bacon, Eyestone, and McGraw elementary schools will be open, with limited space and required transportation arrangements.

Other Changes:

All afternoon field trips, Early Childhood programs, and after-school activities at early-release schools are canceled for those days.

Some schools—including Fort Collins High, Fossil Ridge, Poudre High, Rocky Mountain High, Timnath Middle High, Wellington Middle High, PSD Global Academy, mountain-area schools, and PSD transition programs—will remain on their regular schedule.

Why It Matters

PSD’s start-of-year approach highlights two priorities: helping students succeed and keeping them safe. Transition Days allow students entering new schools to acclimate at a comfortable pace, while early release during extreme heat ensures a healthier, safer environment for students and staff.

For more information, visit psdschools.org.