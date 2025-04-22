Poudre Fire Authority Moves Into New Station 7 in LaPorte

Community Invited to Grand Opening Celebration on June 21

LAPORTE, Colo. — After nearly 50 years at its original location on Overland Trail, the Poudre Fire Authority (PFA) is proud to announce that its firefighters and apparatus have officially moved into the brand-new Station 7, located at 3016 W. County Road 54G in LaPorte.

The transition marks a historic moment for the fire district. On April 21, the American flag was raised outside the new station and A-shift firefighters began operations from their new home.

“This new facility is more than just a building—it’s a long-term investment in the safety, resilience, and service of our LaPorte community,” said Fire Chief Derek Bergsten. “We’re excited for the community to see it for themselves.”

Poudre Fire Authority raises the flag for the first time at the new Fire Station 7 in Laporte on April 21, 2025 (Photo by Poudre Fire Authority)

The new Station 7 replaces the original station built in 1976 and is specially equipped for water rescue operations. The upgraded facility now houses modern firefighting and rescue vehicles, including a Rosenbauer Commander engine, brush truck, and multiple boats for swiftwater response.

Grand Opening Community Celebration – June 21

PFA invites the public to celebrate this exciting milestone at a grand opening event on Friday, June 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the new Station 7. Visitors can enjoy:

Guided tours of the new fire station

Exploration of engines and rescue boats

Free swag and giveaways

Snacks from local LaPorte vendors

Family-friendly activities and more!

“This is a chance for our neighbors to meet the crew, explore our new space, and celebrate a new chapter of fire service in LaPorte,” said Station 7 Captain Matt Housley.

For more information, follow PFA on Facebook at facebook.com/PoudreFire or visit poudre-fire.org.