Measles Exposure Alert Issued for Windsor King Soopers Shoppers

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weld County Health Officials Urge Unvaccinated Residents to Monitor Symptoms Through June 20

WELD COUNTY, CO — The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment (WCDPHE) has issued a public health alert following potential exposure to a confirmed measles case at the King Soopers located at 1520 Main Street in Windsor, Colorado. The individual, who tested positive for measles, visited the store during their infectious period on Friday, May 30, between 10:30 a.m. and 1:15 p.m.

While the overall risk to the public remains low, unvaccinated individuals and those who are immunocompromised may face a higher risk of infection. WCDPHE encourages anyone concerned about their potential exposure to call the county’s Communicable Disease Team at 970-400-2223 for a risk assessment.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Health officials recommend that all individuals who were in the store during that timeframe watch for symptoms through June 20. Measles symptoms begin with cold-like signs, including fever, cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes, followed a few days later by a distinctive red, blotchy rash that starts on the face and spreads.

Those who develop symptoms are urged to isolate immediately and contact a primary care provider or an urgent care clinic to be evaluated for measles. Individuals should call ahead before arriving at a healthcare facility to allow for proper precautions.

If you are unsure of your vaccination status, WCDPHE urges you to seek information and consider getting vaccinated. Appointments for vaccination are available through your primary care provider or the WCDPHE Public Health Clinic at 970-400-6420.

For full details about measles symptoms, transmission, and vaccination guidelines, visit the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment at:

https://cdphe.colorado.gov/dcphr/measles-information