Cow Moose Aggression Prompts Warning for Northern Colorado Residents

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Three recent attacks underscore heightened danger during calving season; CPW urges caution and leash use near trails

Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is urging hikers and pet owners in Northern Colorado to be extra vigilant after three separate incidents involving aggressive cow moose resulted in serious injuries.

As late spring ushers in calving season for moose across the state, CPW is warning outdoor recreationists to stay alert and exercise caution, particularly in riparian areas and dense vegetation where moose may be hidden from view. Recent attacks in Park, Grand, and Routt counties highlight the defensive behavior of cow moose protecting newborn calves and the risks to humans and dogs who venture too close.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Moose are known to be particularly aggressive toward dogs, perceiving them as threats similar to natural predators, such as wolves. In Northern Colorado’s mountain corridors and popular trail systems—where dense willows and creekside vegetation obscure sight lines—off-leash pets can inadvertently provoke defensive moose behavior. CPW strongly recommends keeping dogs leashed in these habitats to avoid startling wildlife and prevent dangerous interactions.

Recent Incidents:

May 30 – Fairplay (Park County): Two women walking four dogs off-leash were trampled multiple times by a cow moose. They escaped by climbing onto a roof. Neither was hospitalized.

Two women walking four dogs off-leash were trampled multiple times by a cow moose. They escaped by climbing onto a roof. Neither was hospitalized. May 31 – Grand Lake (Grand County): A leashed dog may have provoked a cow moose protecting a hidden calf. The woman was seriously injured, and her partner shot the moose in self-defense. The calf was later euthanized.

A leashed dog may have provoked a cow moose protecting a hidden calf. The woman was seriously injured, and her partner shot the moose in self-defense. The calf was later euthanized. June 1 – Steamboat Springs (Routt County): A woman walking her leashed dogs at River Creek Park was attacked and later hospitalized with serious injuries. The moose also kicked a man assisting her. The area is temporarily closed through June 4.

According to CPW, since 2019, there have been 22 recorded human injuries from moose attacks across Colorado. While moose conflicts remain relatively rare, they are often severe and unpredictable, even when visitors follow recommended wildlife safety practices.

“Cow moose are instinctively protective during calving season, and even well-behaved, leashed dogs can appear threatening,” said Jeromy Huntington, Area Wildlife Manager in Hot Sulphur Springs. “The best course of action is to avoid dense habitat this time of year and give moose plenty of space.”

CPW recommends turning back if a calf is seen, choosing trails with good visibility, and making noise while walking to avoid surprise encounters. If charged, people should place a large object like a tree or rock between themselves and the moose.

River Creek Park in Steamboat Springs remains closed through June 4 for public safety as CPW continues to monitor the area. Visitors are asked to respect closures and report all moose conflicts directly to Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW).

For more wildlife safety tips and updates, visit: Colorado Parks and Wildlife – Moose Safety

Northern Colorado residents and visitors are encouraged to hike responsibly during calving season and report any wildlife conflicts to CPW. Learn more about moose safety and how to coexist responsibly with Colorado’s iconic wildlife by visiting cpw.state.co.us.

Information provided by Colorado Parks and Wildlife