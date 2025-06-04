Scam Text Messages Target Northern Colorado Drivers with Fake DMV Threats

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado DMV warns of phishing scheme falsely claiming unpaid tickets, prosecution, and license suspension

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — June 4, 2025 — Northern Colorado residents are being targeted in a new phishing scam that falsely claims to be from the Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles (DMV). The messages allege unpaid tickets and threaten prosecution or suspension of driving privileges—tactics meant to scare victims into clicking malicious links and surrendering personal information.

The Colorado DMV issued an urgent warning this week about fake messages that impersonate the agency and appear legitimate. The texts commonly claim recipients have outstanding violations and direct them to resolve the issue by clicking a link, often leading to fraudulent websites.

“These messages are not from the DMV,” said officials. “We do not send unsolicited texts demanding payment or threatening legal action.”

What the Scam Texts Say

The fraudulent messages may:

Claim to be from the “Colorado DMV” or similar

Accuse recipients of having unpaid tickets

Threaten prosecution or license/registration suspension

Include a payment or resolution link

Residents in Fort Collins, Loveland, Greeley, and surrounding areas are advised to remain cautious, especially as scammers target large populations with credible-looking alerts.

How to Stay Safe

Do not click links in unsolicited texts claiming to be from the DMV.

in unsolicited texts claiming to be from the DMV. Do not share personal or financial information (e.g., license numbers, SSNs, credit card details).

personal or financial information (e.g., license numbers, SSNs, credit card details). Do not respond to the message.

To verify your driving status or resolve legitimate DMV concerns, visit the official Colorado DMV website at dmv.colorado.gov or call (303) 205-5600.

Anyone who receives a scam message is encouraged to report it to:

Provide as much information as possible, including the phone number that sent the message and any linked websites.

Protect Your Community

The Colorado DMV urges Coloradans to share this warning with friends, family, and neighbors—especially older adults and those less familiar with digital scams.

Staying informed is the first line of defense against fraud.

Source – Colorado Division of Motor Vehicles