‘Mornings at McKee’ Offers Senior Wellness Series

McKee Medical Center team members invite local seniors to visit campus for “Mornings at McKee,” a series of educational talks and wellness activities. The program is made possible with support from the McKee Wellness Foundation.

The activities take place the last Thursday of the month from 9 am to 10:30 am at McKee Medical Center, 2000 Boise Ave. The next event is Thursday, July 28.

Beginning at 9 am attendees can enjoy booths, giveaways, complimentary breakfast burritos, and coffee. At 9:30 am, join Chief Medical Officer Steven Loecke, MD, on the hospital’s wellness path for a discussion about the benefits of walking. The morning finishes with stretching and chair yoga. The event is free and open to the public.

Everyone is asked to park in the northwest parking lot of the hospital campus. McKee Medical Center, opened in 1976, is a fully accredited, private nonprofit facility in Loveland.

