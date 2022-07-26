Colorado Legislators Announce Initiative to Expand K-12 Computer Science Education 

Recently, Governor Polis released a statement on the release of the National Governors’ Association (NGA) Chairman’s Initiative Compact to Expand K-12 Computer Science Education, a national initiative supported by a bipartisan group of 44 governors including Governor Polis to expand K-12 computer science education nationally.

“Educating kids to succeed in today’s and tomorrow’s world is important for our future. Our National Governors Association Initiative to expand K-12 Computer Science Education is an interstate compact to help prepare students with the skills and experiences to thrive,” said Gov. Polis. “As a lifelong advocate for education and a former technology entrepreneur, I know the importance of computer science education and look forward to advancing our work in Colorado.”

This action builds on the Polis Administration’s work providing high-quality educational opportunities for Colorado students. Governor Polis is a member of the NGA Executive Committee and is the incoming Chairman of the Western Governors’ Association.