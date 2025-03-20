Neenan Archistruction Breaks Ground on Expanded Respite Care Facility in Northern Colorado

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – March 13, 2025 – Families across Northern Colorado will soon have access to expanded respite services, as Neenan Archistruction breaks ground on a new 21,000-square-foot facility for Respite Care, Inc. This expansion, located in Timnath, will double the nonprofit’s capacity, allowing it to support more than 150 families with high-quality, short-term care for children with developmental disabilities.

Since 1981, Respite Care, Inc. has provided a safe, interactive, and nurturing environment for children while giving families much-needed relief. Currently serving 65 children at a time and offering nearly 50,000 hours of specialized care annually, the new facility will allow the organization to significantly extend its reach throughout Northern Colorado.

Neenan Archistruction breaks ground on a new Timnath 21,000-square-foot facility for Respite Care, Inc. (Image by Neenan Archistruction)

A Facility Designed for Every Child’s Needs

The new space has been carefully designed to eliminate barriers and create an inclusive environment. Features include:

Single-level design with no stairs, ramps, or elevators for seamless mobility.

with no stairs, ramps, or elevators for seamless mobility. Sensory spaces with cocoon swings and color-changing lights to provide comfort.

with cocoon swings and color-changing lights to provide comfort. Temperature-controlled rooms tailored for children’s needs.

tailored for children’s needs. Safe play areas with soft, impact-absorbing flooring.

“Our mission is to meet children exactly where they are,” said Kristi Briles, Executive Director of Respite Care, Inc. “This new space, designed with their unique needs in mind, will be a game changer for families across Northern Colorado.”

A Longstanding Partnership for Community Impact

This project marks another milestone in the 20-year partnership between Neenan Archistruction and Respite Care, Inc. Neenan originally designed Respite Care’s Fort Collins facility in 2003 and has since provided continuous support through renovations and improvements.

“Respite Care’s work is truly inspiring,” said Bill Pigg, President of Neenan Archistruction. “We are honored to help expand their ability to serve even more families in Northern Colorado.”

With round-the-clock services—including overnight care, emergency support, and specialized programs—Respite Care provides a home away from home for children and peace of mind for families.

Looking Ahead

As construction moves forward, families and supporters can follow updates on Respite Care’s website. The expanded facility is set to open in late 2025, ensuring more children receive the care they need in a space designed just for them.

For more updates on local nonprofits and community impact stories, visit North Forty News.