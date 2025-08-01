Precision Recovery

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Banner Health celebrates 100th robotic-assisted knee surgery milestone in Loveland

LOVELAND, Colo. – A significant milestone in surgical care was recently achieved in Northern Colorado as Banner Health orthopedic specialist Dr. Eric Gardner completed his 100th robotic-assisted knee replacement using the advanced VELYS™ Robotic-Assisted Solution.

The milestone, reached at Banner McKee Medical Center in Loveland, marks a new chapter for patients seeking faster recoveries and improved outcomes from joint surgery. By leveraging real-time imaging and robotic precision, this advanced system allows surgeons to personalize procedures based on each patient’s unique anatomy—resulting in less pain, quicker healing, and more mobility post-surgery.

Dr. Gardner and fellow Banner Health orthopedic surgeon Dr. Richard Williams have been pioneering the use of the VELYS system in the region. The technology works alongside the ATTUNE™ Knee System, already used by over 1.5 million patients worldwide.

“The VELYS Robotic-Assisted Solution allows us to customize each knee replacement with incredible precision,” said Dr. Gardner. “Real-time adjustments during the procedure help reduce trauma, improve alignment, and shorten recovery time.”

Loveland resident Diana Larson is one of the local patients who benefited from the technology. After undergoing traditional knee replacement surgery on one leg in 2022, she opted for the robotic-assisted procedure with Dr. Gardner in March 2025. The difference was remarkable. Instead of multiple days in the hospital, she was home the same day and resumed biking and hiking within weeks.

“I saw the VELYS robot at McKee while volunteering and thought, ‘It’s finally time,’” said Larson. “Now, I’m back on the trails, pain-free and active again.”

The technology not only shortens recovery times, but it also eliminates the need for pre-surgical CT scans, thanks to its real-time intraoperative imaging.

Robotic-assisted surgery is available now at Banner’s McKee Medical Center. Northern Colorado patients looking for cutting-edge orthopedic solutions can contact the orthopedic department at (970) 810-0020.

Information provided by Banner Health.