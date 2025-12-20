Returning to Ourselves: A Closing Reflection 

by Jennifer Amaral Kunze, M.Ed., LPC | Beyond the Mirror Counseling & Wellness

As we come to the end of this series, I keep returning to the same quiet truth. We are whole beings. We are thinking beings and feeling beings. We are tender beings and strong beings. We are learning and remembering, again and again, in every season of our lives.

Over these weeks, we have been walking together. We have talked about letting our emotions exist, not just the bright ones, but the heavy ones, the tangled ones, the ones we learned long ago to hide. We talked about how easy it is to wear masks, and how brave it is to set them down. We talked about grounding ourselves, again and again, into something deeper and steadier and more centered than the rush of the world around us.

We explored relationships and the way the holidays can stretch them, soften them, or pull them in unexpected directions. We talked about boundaries, not as walls, but as ways of honoring our humanity. We talked about our bodies and how they speak to us when we slow down long enough to listen. Resting. Nourishing. Returning. Again and again.

And underneath it all, we talked about wholeness. A wholeness that does not ask us to choose between our thoughts and our feelings. A wholeness that holds both reason and intuition. A wholeness that invites us back to ourselves, back to what is deep, what is centered, what is grounded.

You are allowed to be all of yourself. You are allowed to feel deeply and think clearly. You are allowed to rest and rise. You are allowed to ask for help. You are allowed to take up space in your own life. You are allowed to honor what you need, not just once, but moment by moment, season by season.

This is ancient wisdom. This is intergenerational wisdom. This is body wisdom and soul wisdom. It has always lived in you. Sometimes we just need someone to sit beside us, to remind us, to say it again in a gentle voice:

You matter.

You matter.

You matter.

Thank you for walking with us through these reflections. Thank you for listening, for pausing, for tending to yourself in whatever ways you could. Thank you for being part of our Colorado community, a community rooted in connection, compassion, and the courage to keep growing.

If you ever find yourself needing support, or simply wanting company on the path back to yourself, you are welcome to reach out. Beyond the Mirror Counseling and Wellness is here. We are a place of belonging, a place of healing, a place that believes in the strength and softness within every person.

May you continue to return to what is deep, centered, and grounded within you. And may you always remember that you do not walk alone.