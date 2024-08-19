Survey: Most Coloradans can’t afford basic health care

Eric Galatas | Colorado News Connection

More than 70% of Coloradans believe drug companies, hospitals and insurance companies charge too much, according to a new Consumer Healthcare Experience State Survey.

Among respondents, 90% support policy solutions that include making the price of care transparent and ending the practice of surprise billing.

Priya Telang, communications manager for the Colorado Consumer Health Initiative, said nearly three in four Coloradans are experiencing financial hardships due to the high cost of health care.

“Being uninsured due to high insurance costs, or delaying their care because they can’t afford it, or they are afraid of how much it’s going to cost,” Telang outlined. “People are not able to afford their basic health care costs.”

More than two in three Coloradans said they have delayed or gone without health care altogether due to cost. Nearly 40% who did get care have struggled to pay those bills, were forced to deplete their savings, maxed out credit cards, faced collection agencies or went without necessities such as food, heat and even housing.

Most respondents blame big industry stakeholders for unfair prices. With November elections on the horizon, Telang pointed out the survey should underscore voters are looking for candidates who can make affordable health care available to all Americans, even in the face of some of the nation’s most powerful special interests.

“This is a bipartisan issue,” Telang argued. “Republicans and Democrats alike are fed up with having to continue to deal with high prices when it comes to their medical care or prescription drug prices.”

Nine in 10 Coloradans support key interventions to lower costs. They say hospitals, doctors and insurers should provide upfront cost estimates and out-of-pocket costs for lifesaving medicines such as insulin should be capped. They said prices for medicines should be standardized and affordable and want the attorney general to take legal action to stop price gouging.