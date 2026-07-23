Weld County Expands Mobile Behavioral Health Services

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New partnership brings mental health support directly to rural and underserved communities.

WELD COUNTY, Colo. – Weld County is expanding access to behavioral health services by bringing mental health professionals directly into communities through the county’s Public Health Mobile Unit.

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The Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment has partnered with North Range Behavioral Health and The Weld Trust to integrate behavioral health services into the county’s mobile health outreach program. The initiative is fully funded by The Weld Trust and is designed to improve access to care for residents, particularly those living in rural or underserved areas.

The partnership places a North Range Behavioral Health team member alongside the mobile health unit’s outreach staff to provide mental health support, behavioral health navigation, case management, crisis intervention, family support, and connections to community resources.

“Behavioral health access remains an important community health need in Weld County, especially for residents facing transportation, geographic, and other barriers to care,” said Shaun May, division director for Public Health Services at the Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment. “By integrating behavioral health services into our mobile health outreach efforts, we are working to bring support directly into communities and create more accessible pathways to care.”

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Under the agreement, North Range Behavioral Health will provide up to 40 hours each week of behavioral health services through the mobile unit and related outreach efforts. Services include behavioral health consultations, early intervention, psychoeducation, crisis management, referrals and assistance navigating available community resources.

Kim Collins, chief executive officer of North Range Behavioral Health, said the partnership reflects the type of collaboration needed to address increasing behavioral health needs across Weld County.

“Meeting people where they are can make a meaningful difference in connecting individuals and families to care earlier,” Collins said.

The Public Health Mobile Unit was created to expand access to preventive health and public health services throughout Weld County. Adding behavioral health services broadens the unit’s ability to provide integrated care closer to where residents live.

The Weld County Board of County Commissioners approved the partnership agreement in April following a public work session.

“Weld County is a great place because people come together to solve problems and support one another,” said Board Chair Scott James. “This partnership is another example of what can be accomplished when local organizations work together.”

Residents can learn more about the Weld County Public Health Mobile Unit by visiting the Weld County Public Health Mobile Unit webpage.

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Source: Weld County Department of Public Health and Environment.