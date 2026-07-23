Front Range Community College Rejoins Metallica Scholars Program for Fifth Year

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

National initiative brings new funding to support advanced manufacturing students and workforce training in Northern Colorado.

Front Range Community College has once again been selected to participate in the prestigious Metallica Scholars Initiative, earning a $15,000 grant to support students preparing for careers in advanced manufacturing.

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The award marks FRCC’s fifth consecutive year in the national program, which is funded by Metallica’s nonprofit foundation, All Within My Hands. The college says the grant will strengthen career readiness for students enrolled in its optics, quantum and laser technology, and precision machining programs at the Center for Integrated Manufacturing in Longmont.

The new funding is part of a multi-year commitment that will continue for at least the next five years, providing long-term support for workforce training in high-demand technical fields.

Over the past four years, FRCC has received $175,000 through the Metallica Scholars Initiative, helping expand career and technical education opportunities while reducing barriers for students pursuing skilled trades.

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“These funds do more than help students pay for college—they help launch careers,” said FRCC President Colleen Simpson.

“When we invest in students, we invest in the future of our communities,” Simpson said. “The Metallica Scholars Initiative shows what’s possible when philanthropy and education come together to expand opportunity, strengthen our workforce, and change lives.”

According to the college, one of the program’s biggest successes came after an initial investment in dedicated math tutoring for advanced manufacturing students. Within one semester, student success rates climbed from 50% to 97% and have remained at or above that level since 2023. The tutoring program has since been permanently added to the college’s operating budget.

The initiative has also provided scholarships averaging about $2,000 to 67 students over the past four years, helping many remain enrolled while completing workforce training programs.

Nationwide, Metallica’s All Within My Hands Foundation announced its largest investment yet in the initiative, committing more than $3.3 million for its eighth year. The program now includes 93 colleges across the United States and will expand internationally this year with a partner institution in London.

Metallica frontman James Hetfield said the initiative has grown far beyond its original vision.

“This thing started as a dream. Now our program is changing lives,” Hetfield said. “To expand our impact on a global scale and support even more students is so rewarding.”

The Metallica Scholars Initiative launched in 2019 in partnership with the American Association of Community Colleges. While initially focused on traditional trades such as welding, plumbing and electrical work, the program has expanded to include high-demand career fields including healthcare, advanced manufacturing, automotive technology, firefighting, agriculture and optical systems technology.

More information about Front Range Community College’s workforce programs is available at https://www.frontrange.edu.

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Source: Front Range Community College.